Agenda: un domingo ideal para prenderse al control remoto

Se destaca el partido entre Argentina y Corea del Sur por la Nations League de Volley, mientras que Rafael Nadal y Dominic Thiem definen el título en Roland Garros
URBA Top 12
09:45 SIC vs CUBA ESPN EXTRA/HD
Voley - Nations League de Volley (Masculino)
10:00 Argentina vs Corea del Sur TYC SPORTS PLAYTYC SPORTS/HD
Roland Garros
10:00 Final - Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal ESPN/
Atletismo - Diamond League
11:00 Estocolmo TYC SPORTS PLAYTYC SPORTS/HD
Amistoso Internacional
11:00 Austria vs Brasil 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORT
Torneo Esperanzas de Toulon
11:00 Turquía vs Escocia ESPN 3/HD
Nations Cup
12:30 Italia vs Fiji 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
14:30 Uruguay vs Argentina 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Beisbol - MLB
21:00 New York Mets vs New York Yankees ESPN 3/H
Fórmula 1
15.10, Carrera, Gran Premio de Canadá, Canal F1, Fox Sports