Agenda: un domingo ideal para prenderse al control remoto

URBA Top 12

09:45 SIC vs CUBA ESPN EXTRA/HD





Voley - Nations League de Volley (Masculino)

10:00 Argentina vs Corea del Sur TYC SPORTS PLAYTYC SPORTS/HD





Roland Garros

10:00 Final - Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal ESPN/





Atletismo - Diamond League

11:00 Estocolmo TYC SPORTS PLAYTYC SPORTS/HD





Amistoso Internacional

11:00 Austria vs Brasil 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORT





Torneo Esperanzas de Toulon

11:00 Turquía vs Escocia ESPN 3/HD





Nations Cup

12:30 Italia vs Fiji 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

14:30 Uruguay vs Argentina 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS





Beisbol - MLB

21:00 New York Mets vs New York Yankees ESPN 3/H





Fórmula 1

15.10, Carrera, Gran Premio de Canadá, Canal F1, Fox Sports