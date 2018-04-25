Nuevo capítulo del certamen sureño de básquetbol

La Asociación Sanrafaelina confirmó el programa de partidos válido por una nueva fecha del torneo 2018.
Viernes 27 de abril
22 hs: Primera división: Deportivo Argentino vs. Rincón del Atuel
Sábado 28 de abril
10 hs: U17: Municipalidad de Malargüe vs. Tenis Club
11 hs: Premini: Deportivo Malargüe vs. Tenis Club
11.30: U15: Municipalidad de Malargüe vs. Tenis Club
13 hs: U13: Municipalidad de Malargüe vs. Tenis Club
14 hs: Premini: Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear) vs. Colegio San Martín
14 hs: Premini: Huracán vs. Deportivo Argentino
14 hs: Premini: Básquet Bowen vs. Unión Social y Deportiva Bowen
14.30: Mini: Municipalidad de Malargüe vs. Tenis Club
15 hs: Mini: Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear) vs. Colegio San Martín
15 hs: Mini: Huracán vs. Deportivo Argentino
15 hs: Mini: Básquet Bowen vs. Unión Social y Deportiva Bowen
16 hs: U13: Huracán vs. Deportivo Argentino
16 hs: U13: Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear) vs. Colegio San Martín
16 hs: U13: Básquet Bowen vs. Unión Social y Deportiva Bowen
17.30: U15: Huracán vs. Deportivo Argentino
17.30: U15: Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear) vs. Colegio San Martín
Lunes 30 de abril
11 hs: Premini: Monte Comán vs. Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear)
12 hs: Mini: Monte Comán vs. Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear)
13 hs: U13: Monte Comán vs. Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear)
14.30: U15: Montecomán vs. Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear)
17.30: Primera división: Deportivo Malargüe vs. Huracán
Martes 1 de mayo
14.30: Premini: Real del Padre vs. Monte Comán
15.30: Mini: Real del Padre vs. Monte Comán
16.30: U15: Real del Padre vs. Monte Comán