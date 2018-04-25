Deportes
16:28 hs - Miércoles 25 de Abril de 2018

Nuevo capítulo del certamen sureño de básquetbol

La Asociación Sanrafaelina confirmó el programa de partidos válido por una nueva fecha del torneo 2018.

La Asociación Sanrafaelina de básquetbol "Rodolfo Iselín" confirmó el programa de partidos válido por una nueva fecha del torneo sureño 2018.

Viernes 27 de abril

22 hs: Primera división: Deportivo Argentino vs. Rincón del Atuel

Sábado 28 de abril

10 hs: U17: Municipalidad de Malargüe vs. Tenis Club

11 hs: Premini: Deportivo Malargüe vs. Tenis Club

11.30: U15: Municipalidad de Malargüe vs. Tenis Club

13 hs: U13: Municipalidad de Malargüe vs. Tenis Club

14 hs: Premini: Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear) vs. Colegio San Martín

14 hs: Premini: Huracán vs. Deportivo Argentino

14 hs: Premini: Básquet Bowen vs. Unión Social y Deportiva Bowen

14.30: Mini: Municipalidad de Malargüe vs. Tenis Club

15 hs: Mini: Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear) vs. Colegio San Martín

15 hs: Mini: Huracán vs. Deportivo Argentino

15 hs: Mini: Básquet Bowen vs. Unión Social y Deportiva Bowen

16 hs: U13: Huracán vs. Deportivo Argentino

16 hs: U13: Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear) vs. Colegio San Martín

16 hs: U13: Básquet Bowen vs. Unión Social y Deportiva Bowen

17.30: U15: Huracán vs. Deportivo Argentino

17.30: U15: Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear) vs. Colegio San Martín

Lunes 30 de abril

11 hs: Premini: Monte Comán vs. Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear)

12 hs: Mini: Monte Comán vs. Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear)

13 hs: U13: Monte Comán vs. Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear)

14.30: U15: Montecomán vs. Ferro Carril Oeste (General Alvear)

17.30: Primera división: Deportivo Malargüe vs. Huracán


Martes 1 de mayo

14.30: Premini: Real del Padre vs. Monte Comán

15.30: Mini: Real del Padre vs. Monte Comán

16.30: U15: Real del Padre vs. Monte Comán

Comentarios

Noticias relacionadas